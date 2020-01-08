44 minutes ago

Former Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Mr. Takyi Arhin aka ‘Thunder’ has kicked two struggling teams in the Ghana Premier League who are down on their backside.

King Faisal and Great Olympics were brought into the Ghana Premier League through the boardroom at Congress last year and the football administrator thinks those moves were the handiwork’s of two members of the defunct normalisation committee namely Samuel Osei Kuffour and Naa Odofoley Nortey.

He believes they are not cut for the Premier League but were smuggled into it by these persons hence the struggle.

"I am happy to see Accra great Olympics and King Faisal struggling, they were taken through the back door into the premiere league by Samuel Osei Kuffour and Naa Odofoley who thought she was Yaa Asantewaa during the time of Normalization." Mr Takyi Arhin told Twifo Parsons based Sweet 106.5