1 hour ago

New FC Zurich forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has sent a message to the supporters of his new club telling them that he is at the club to help.

The former Hearts player in a short video released by his new club disclosed that he can't wait to meet his new teammates.

The 21-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal with his new side that will run until the summer of 2026.

The player extended his Hearts of Oak contract before he was sold to Swiss side FC Zurich with his club Hearts of Oak getting $150,000 as training and development fees but has a big future sell-on clause inserted into the contract.

Hearts were close to losing the player on a free transfer as the forward's contract was due to expire by the end of December 2022.

“Hello FC Zurich fans. I’m is Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, the new striker for FC Zurich. I can’t wait to see my new teammates. I’m here to help the team to progress,” Daniel Afriyie Barnieh said in a video posted by the Swiss club.

“FC ZURICH SIGNED STRIKER DANIEL AFRIYIE.

“The 21-year-old striker Daniel Afriyie is transferring from the Ghanaian first division club Hearts of Oak to FCZ with immediate effect and has signed a contract until the summer of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer.

“FC Zurich warmly welcomes Daniel Afriyie and wishes him every success,” an official statement from FC Zurich said.

The Ghana U23 player has been in great form for the home-based Ghana national team as he contributed immensely to their qualification for the 2022 CHAN tournament.

Afriyie Barnieh scored three goals in four matches in the qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria, earning in place in the Black Star's final squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Ghana U20 captain attracted a lot of attention at home and abroad when he excelled in the last warm-up friendly match against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on November 17, 2022.

The young attacker was handed his very first start for Ghana at the senior level as the Black Stars beat the Swiss team by a 2-0 scoreline.

Afriyie Barnieh was impressive for the Ghana U23 side when they eliminated Mozambique from the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with him scoring in each of the two-legged ties.

VIDEO BELOW: