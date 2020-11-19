22 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko's Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama says he is Ghana for business as he set his sights on winning laurels with his new club.

The 28 year old Brazilian midfielder signed for Kumasi Asante Kotoko last month but only arrived in Ghana on Monday evening.

Gama was given a heroes welcome by the massive following right from Accra till he got to Kumasi and visited the club's training grounds on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Takoradi based Connect FM, he says he wants to be a champion with Kotoko by wining the domestic league and CAF Champions League.

"I'm being frank, I want to be a champion here. I didn't come here just to play but to a winner- to win the domestic titles and CAF Champions League with Asante Kotoko. I can now play 15, 20, 30 minutes for the mean time and hope to be fit to help my teammates have a great season."

Gama joins the list of Brazilian players to have signed for Kotoko in recent times, following the likes of Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.

The porcupine warriors stumbled on their opening day of the Ghana Premier League with a 1-1 draw with Techiman City.

Kotoko will play their second league game this weekend against Berekum Chelsea but that match may be too early for Fabio Gama.