1 hour ago

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, is hopeful that Tariq Lamptey will get more playing time as he prepares for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The 23-year-old right-back suffered an injury towards the end of last season, which kept him sidelined for both Brighton and Ghana's national team.

However, Lamptey made a return to action during the Premier League Series in the USA, which is a positive sign for his future.

Although there were rumors linking him to Sporting Lisbon, it seems that deal will not materialize.

Hughton expressed his admiration for Lamptey's performances, especially during his early days at Brighton, and hopes that he can stay fit and get more game time under new Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

"Tariq Lamptey had a wonderful start at Brighton and it was a pleasure watching but he could not finish the season due to an injury," he told talkSPORTS.

"He was out in the latter part of last season but has got a good coach (Roberto De Zerbi) who has a good squad so I am hoping he can get game time because he needs that because he is still young," he added.

The coach emphasized that Lamptey is still young and needs regular playing time to continue his development.

Tariq Lamptey, who switched his nationality to play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup, impressed with his performances despite Ghana's early exit in the tournament.

He is expected to be part of the Black Stars squad for the final round of games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.