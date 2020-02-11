2 hours ago

Father of the late Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, will on February 16 [Ebony’s birthday] hold the first of an annual jollof party to celebrate the musician who was killed in a road accident two years ago.

The late ‘Maame Hwe’ hitmaker and two others died in a fatal accident on February 8, 2018, while returning from Sunyani in the Bono Region where she had visited her mother.

Speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee, the grieving Starboy Kwarteng, said it has been difficult for him to get over the death of his daughter who was one of the best female musicians in the country at the time.

“The pain, I don’t know when I’m going to get over this, I’m trying my best but trust me it hasn’t been easy and I’m coping and I don’t believe deep down my heart that there’s [going to] be one day that I’m going to forget about all this, the pain will always be there but we will manage it,” he said.

Asked why he is organizing a jollof party to celebrate the dancehall queen, Mr Kwarteng explained that Ebony loved cooking jollof, claiming she cooked it best than anybody.

“I decided to choose it being her birthday, to invite people all over to come over to my place, wine and dine with us which the menu wouldn’t be anything apart from jollof, chicken and salad. I’m trying to immortalise her personality in my own way, I’m trying to as it were, to protect her legacy. Inasmuch as you come over to eat jollof or you cook it in the house is still remembering the queen. Her legacy lives on.”

The Bony to the World record boss added that, Ebony left a great legacy.

“First female artiste to win the prestigious award Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2018 Artiste of the year)… her style, her attitude, everything about the queen was so unique, that you cannot compare hence, when she died, the government involved it resources to make it a big deal.”



