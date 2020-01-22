2 hours ago

The Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Kennedy Boakye Ansah has been slapped with a five game ban from all football related activities for misconduct and a fine of GH 5000.

According to him, he did nothing to incite the supporters and is scandalized that such a decision has been taking against him.

Boakye Ansah says that he stepped into the inner perimeter to plead with the spectators to stop hurling missiles and did nothing to incite them.

He also says that If he decides to accept the decision by the GFA, it will mean he is the reason why the Kotoko fan was shot in the eye.

Ansah says that he “only went on the pitch or inner perimeter” to beg the fans and calm them down and “there is video evidence all over the place to support his claim"he told Kumasi based Kessben Fm.

“I will not accept it and Kotoko is not guilty in this matter.”

“Kennedy Boakye Ansah, I am not guilty”, he said.

