1 hour ago

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, alias Funny Face, has accepted his weakness accounting to his failed relationships.

The popular comedian, who is publicly known to have had two failed relationships, has admitted he is responsible for all these problems.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor said his foolishness and obsession about huge bums has accounted to his plights.

According to him, his issue is not spiritual, rather he is a fool who hasn’t learn from his mistakes of chasing women who have ‘big buttocks’.

He noted that he should have changed his tactics of going for women with huge buttocks who doesn’t believe in his dreams.