Newly promoted Championship side Peterborough have signed exciting Ghanaian forward Kwame Poku from EFL side Colchester United FC on a four year deal.

The player says the move has been a long way coming but is excited that it has finally been done as the last few weeks have been difficult.

Poku who contracted COVID-19 recounts that he is happy and can't wait to begin his new challenge with Peterborough FC.

The former Colchester United starlet Kwame Poku has signed a four-year deal after the two club’s agreed an undisclosed fee believed to be 'substantial six-figure fee'.

“I am really happy to be here, it has taken a little while because I have actually had Covid, but it is all good, things like that can happen, I am really looking forward to getting started. This club have shown that they can develop younger players and I am excited to get going.

“I really enjoyed my time at Colchester, there were ups and downs, but that is football, I wish them nothing but the best for the future. I like to express myself as a footballer, try and create and score goals and enjoy it, that is the main thing.”

He was handed an invitation for Ghana's last two AFCON games but later joined the U-23 team for friendlies against Japan and Korea.