1 hour ago

Ajax are licking their wounds with the loss of Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed who sustained an injury during his Champions League debut against Liverpool.

The midfielder was challenged by Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and he was left on the turf injured and out for four months.

But for Ajax midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, the Ghanaian midfielder's injury is a blessing in disguise for him as it has offered him the opportunity to play more for the Dutch giants.

The player admits that he is very fortunate to be playing more due to the unfortunate injury of Kudus Mohammed.

Kudus was signed in the summer from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, and quickly settled in at the Dutch side with impeccable form for Ajax before the injury struck.

His absence has created room for Jurgen Ekkelenkamp to get his chance with the first team and the youngster is happy about that.

Speaking in an interview, the Dutch midfielder says he least expected to play a part in the first team but for the Kudus injury.

“I am comfortable in it. I play a lot, make my minutes. I actually did not expect that,’ Jurgen Ekkelenkamp told FC Afkicken .

The midfielder added, “I was a bit lucky, because Kudus got injured. Then a spot became available, there were a few more minutes for me. If someone gets injured, someone else has a bit of luck.”