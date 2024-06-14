3 hours ago

Otto Addo, the current coach of the Ghana national team, has firmly denied any allegations of external influence on player selection, emphasizing that he makes independent decisions regarding squad selection and tactics.

In an interview on Starr Chat, Addo, who previously served as the Talent Development coach at Borussia Dortmund, clarified that while discussions with technical staff do occur, he ultimately has the final say on matters related to team selection and strategy.

He underscored the importance of maintaining autonomy in these decisions, stating unequivocally, "I make my own decisions. If it wouldn't be like that, I'll never come here."

Addo expressed gratitude towards the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for respecting his autonomy, noting that they have refrained from interfering in his selection process.

He praised this approach as conducive to effective team management, highlighting that such support from the GFA facilitates a smoother operation of the national team.

Reflecting on recent successes, Addo mentioned that the GFA's hands-off approach has contributed positively to the team's performance.

Under his leadership, the Black Stars recently secured victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Mali 2-1 in Bamako and clinching a thrilling 4-3 win over the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Otto Addo took charge of the Ghanaian national team in March, succeeding Chris Hughton following the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

His tenure began with a 34-month contract, with the option for an additional 24 months, aiming to steer the Black Stars to further success in upcoming competitions.