1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt E.S Okraku says that he is no longer attached to Dreams Fc nor Proton Sports or any football management company.

The former Executive Chairman of Dreams Fc says he no longer manages any coach nor player in Ghana.

According to him stepping down as the Executive Chairman of Dreams Fc was a big statement which meant hw wanted to offer his undiluted support to the nation.

Since the appointment of C.K Akonnor as the new coach of the Black Stars speculations have been going round that he got the job due to him being a client of Proton Sports managementt , a company which was owned and manged by the GFA pPresident until his election onto the GFA hot seat.

The FA president was at pains to clarify during the maiden meet the press this morning at the conference hall of the Exim Bank that he does not manage C.K Akunnor, coach nor any player in Ghana.

"When we won the elections,I announced my interest not to continue my position as the executive chairman of Dreams Football Club"

"That alone was a big statement,that alone means that I wanted an opportunity to offer undiluted support to mother Ghana, this is key"

"I don't manage any player, I don't manage players. I owned or was a shareholder of a company called Proton Sports Services and as we speak I'm not a shareholder of the company" he concluded.