Asante Kotoko's Brazilian import Fabio Dos Santos Gama says he is not fit to start playing for his new club as he is not 100% fit.

The 28 year old Brazilian midfielder only arrived in Ghana on Monday evening and has had just one training session with his teammates.

Gama on arriving in Ghana has been given a heroes welcome by the vociferous supporters of the club and is expected to integrate in the Kotoko squad as the days go by.

Speaking in an interview with Connect FM, the player says he needs to gain his fitness by working individually before joining the main team.

"I will train individually for now because I'm not yet 100% fit. But as soon as I get ready, then I will start training with the first team," he told Takoradi-basedConnect FM.

Gama, 28, has been without a club since March this after leaving Swedish side Jönköping Södra where he played 33 matches for the Swedish elite division scoring three goals while providing two assists.

The left footed central midfielder has in the past played for EC Bahia, Botafogo, Serrano Ba,Itabaina SE ,ABC FC among others all in his native Brazil.

In Sweden he also played for Värnamo in 2019 before joining Jönköping Södra a year later.