2 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker Anthony Yeboah has candidly opened up as to how footballers see the job that puts food on their table.

For most football fans they eat and live football but for some footballers not so much as they only see it as a career for survival.

He also posits that he was not too excited about football as he only saw it as a career and admits that he is not a fan of football.

"Football was my gift and not my passion ,I only saw football as my career" he told Asempa FM.

I'm not a football fan" he added.

According to Yegoala as he is affectionately known, he always found it difficult watching football whenever he was not playing.

"During my playing days, I found it very difficult to watch football if i wasn't on the field" he added.

The former Ghana striker retired from football in 2002 after a historic career where he broke a lot of records and stereotypes in post nazi Germany as the first black man to play for FC Saarbrücken and captain Eintratch Frankfurt.

He also played for English side Leeds United, Hamburger SV among others.

The prolific marksman scored more than 200 goals in his career as a footballer.