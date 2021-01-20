30 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower West Akim Municipality in the Eastern Region, Seth Oduro Boadu, has brushed aside claims suggesting he is an arrogant appointee.

This swift response comes days after a group calling itself the Asamankese Youth For Development issued a statement spewing all manner of unprintable words about the MCE.

But, in rebuttal, the MCE disclosed his opponents are hiding behind the youth to get what they want.

The MCEs who expressed worry over the allegations said, he strongly believes it is an attempt to get him out of office in the President’s second term in office.

According to him, the claims of him being arrogant are baseless since he has respected his office and the good people of the Municipality.

“I’m really surprised that some people want to tarnish my image because of their selfish interest. Since I assumed office in 2017 I have performed to perfection with regards to numerous projects I initiated,” he said.

He continued, “I know where all these are coming from, you know the MCE position has become vacant where people are yearning for it so I believe there are some people who are behind this because of their interest in the said position.”

Mr. Boadu added that the accusations he does not respect the chiefs and elders in the area are all false and has since dared any chief who believes he has disrespected him to come out publicly to prove it.

Reacting to the claims he has underperformed since he came into office, he affirmed he did what was expected of him having implemented a lot of projects for the benefit of the people.

Giving an overview of the projects he executed in the past four years, he mentioned that he was the first person to roof the neglected Asamankese Education Directorate and hospital that were undermining their activities.

He said, he fixed the issue of Special Ward at the Asamankese hospital which had long been a problem for the facility. He said he also fixed the road leading to the hospital which was in its deplorable state.

Touching on Education, he revealed Boy’s dormitory, a two-story classroom block, and a toilet facility were constructed for St Thomas SHS.

He revealed he complete the 76 lockable stores constructed by the previous government. The said projects according to him, are currently in use by the traders in the area.

He said, in the history of local governance, he has been able to construct an unprecedented 162 lockable stores for the people of Asamankese with the Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

Seth Oduro Boadu said under his watch as the MCE, the road network in the area has seen a major improvement with the help of the government.

He added issues regarding electricity, water etc were tackled under his watch.

