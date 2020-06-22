28 minutes ago

Defeated parliamentary candidate for the Nsawan Adoagyiri constituency, in tbe Eastern Region, David Adu-Tutu Jnr, popularly known as Lawyer JD, has refuted claims he is chasing delegates for the parcels he donated to them before the primaries.

Reports making round on social media suggest lawyer JD has deployed the assistance of his team members to go after the delegates to take back the parcels he donated to them prior to the Saturday's elections, which he lose to incumbent MP, Hon Frank Annor Dompreh.

But in a statement to refute the claims, Lawyer JD affirmed he has never sent any of his team members to collect the parcels back.

"I have been informed that there are news making rounds that my team members have gone round to collect parcels I gave out to some delegates. I have not asked anyone to collect any parcel from any delegate, and neither has any of my team members done so", his statement refuted.

He described the move as 'total false propaganda' targeted at him to destroy his good image and the strong foundation he has laid between him and his team.

"It is totally false propaganda mastermind by some saboteurs to tarnish my image, destroy the strong foundation my team and I have laid in the constituency in the past few months and set me up against well-meaning members and leaders of the NPP", the statement said.

The statement, however, advised the delegates not to pay attention to anyone who approaches them to make any demands.

"If you are a delegate and anyone disguise as a member of my team approaches you to return any item, please don’t give it to the person", he indicated.

He called for unity amongst them to focus on winning both the parliamentary and presidential elections come 7th December, 2020.

"We have finished with the primaries. It’s time to focus on the main election to retain the seat and the presidency for the NPP", he added.

Read the full statement below:

False Allegations against David Adu-Tutu Jr (Lawyer JD) of Nsawam and #TeamJD members

I have been informed that there is news making rounds that my team members have gone round to collect parcels I gave out to some delegates.

I have not asked anyone to collect any parcel from any delegate, and neither has any of my team members done so.

Please ignore the information being thrown around.

It is totally false propaganda by the followers of the incumbent MP of Nsawam-Adoagyiri to tarnish my image, destroy the strong foundation my team and I have laid in the constituency in the past few months, and set me up against well-meaning members and leaders of the NPP.

If you are a delegate and anyone disguised as a member of my team approaches you to return any item, please don’t give it to the person.

We have finished with the primaries. It’s time to focus on the main election to retain the seat and the presidency for the NPP.

God bless Ghana. God bless the NPP. And God bless us all and protect us.

David Adu-Tutu Jr. (Lawyer JD)