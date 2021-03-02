23 minutes ago

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs for the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not sound convincing in responding to the call of the majority of Ghanaians to stop the activities of homosexuals in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking at the installation of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, [February 27, 2021], stressed that same-sex marriage will never happen during his presidency.

"I have said this before, let me in conclusion stress again, that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal, that same-sex marriage will be legalized in Ghana, it will never happen in my time as President.”

"Let me repeat, it will never happen in my time as President," President Akufo-Addo stressed.

But commenting on the position of the President on same-sex marriage, the former NDC MP for Akwatia Constituency on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show insisted that President Akufo-Addo has not been able to convince him as his stance is different from the expectation of Ghanaians that he will come out to say emphatically that it will never be allowed in the country.

“If the President continues to say that same-sex marriage will not happen under his watch, I am not satisfied. There is a difference between we will not allow it to happen and it will not happen under my watch; they are different positions,” he asserted.

He explained that the position of President Akufo-Addo indicates that same-sex marriage can be admissible in the country in his absence, especially when he has not put measures in place in his time as President to ensure it does not happen in the future coupled with the fact that he has been heard on the international platform saying “it is bound to happen”.

“The issue is, what measures are you putting in place to ensure that in your absence as President, same-sex marriage will not happen? This is what we want to hear from President Akufo-Addo,” he stressed.

He, however, proposed to the Akufo-Addo government to initiate a policy that will ban people from all walks of life from advocating for same-sex marriage, as it is the first step to make the activities of homosexuals in the country unknown and unpopular.

“ . . for the President to assure us that he will not allow it to happen in the country, he should take a step to initiate a policy or a legislation which will prevent an advocacy on same-sex marriage . . . we need to take serious steps to ensure that the next generation will not see people advocating for same-sex marriage or relationship,” he suggested.