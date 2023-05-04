2 hours ago

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hinted at disclosing more about what appears to be an exposé on the National Cathedral following his recent trip to the United States over the contentious project.

The MP, who has been critical of the government for what he sees as a lack of transparency in the project, says he will uncover more sickening rot in the coming days.

Mr. Ablakwa just returned from a nine-day tour of the United States in search of further information about the project.

In his latest revelation, he wondered why none of the prominent ministers of the gospel who serve as trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana featured in the articles of incorporation and list of trustees as submitted to US authorities.

“I went to seven States, but I will reveal just two for now. It is a series. I am not done yet. What I have released is just part one of what I believe will be about seven series. There will be seven series, so I have six more to go. Part two will be out on Thursday”, the lawmaker told Bernard Avle on theonWednesday night.

Mr. Ablakwa claims his investigations revealed that the names of governors and authorized persons as contained in the two-year report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko.

According to the North Tongu MP, the name National Cathedral of Ghana and Museum Foundation, Inc. is “unmistakably” different from what was incorporated in Ghana some two years prior, specifically on the 18th of July 2019, as the National Cathedral of Ghana.

He is therefore completely perplexed as to why the government continues to be dishonest about the National Cathedral project.

“Government has shown the same lack of transparency, underhand dealings and the disregard for laws to the United States of America. The Board of Trustees is very angry, and I expect some resignations. You will be surprised at the number of times they even called for further clarity.”

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat has rejected the allegations by Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Secretariat in a four-page press statement took time to debunk the allegations made by the legislator and insisted there was nothing untoward happening.

“As we have insisted, the National Cathedral Project has been implemented with integrity, and with no criminality. As with the recklessly populist and reputationally-damaging accusations of the McCarthy era in the USA, the misinformation and distortions on the National Cathedral project will –ultimately-unravel!” Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, added in the added.

Source: citifmonline