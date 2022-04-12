1 hour ago

Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan has dashed any hopes of a call up to the senior national team as he says he is not fit enough.

There have been calls by some Ghanaians for the inclusion of the player who will turn 37 years on November 22 this year.

The 36 year old striker has been without a club since leaving Legon Cities last season after an injury ravaged stint with the Ghana Premier League side.

Asamoah Gyan also last played for the Black Stars at the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Despite being Ghana's all time top scorer and the African player with the most goals at the World Cup a place in the team to Qatar may be a bridge too far for Gyan.

"Yes, I heard the story of Roger Milla when I was very young but most importantly I have to be physically fit because I'm naturally gifted and can offer a lot on the pitch."

"But physically I'm not ready. I don't think I'm fit enough to merit an invitation to the national team. I have to be in my right shape to earn it."

Ghana have been drawn in group H with Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.