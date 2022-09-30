2 hours ago

Former Hearts captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku says that the club's decision to sack former coach Samuel Boadu was not right.

He says that he was unhappy when he heard that his former side have dispensed of with the services of the former Asokwa Deportivo coach.

The club's hierarchy and the former coach on Tuesday 27th September 2022 mutually terminated their contract after a string of poor results.

Boadu took charge of the club halfway through the 2019/2020 season after departing Medeama where he was a coach and guided the team to their first major trophy in more than nine years as they won the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

"For me, I wasn't happy with the news," he said on Peace FM.

"I don't think he (Samuel Boadu) should've been sacked because he won five trophies in two seasons. "This is a club that had won nothing in a decade," he added.

During his 15-month stay with the phobians he won five trophies with Hearts of Oak.

The is the Ghana premier league title in 2020/2021 season, two FA Cup titles 2021 and 2022 and the Super Cup in 2021 and the President’s cup in 2022 .

He endured a difficult start to the season as Hearts of Oak are without a win in three matches losing one and drawing two.