1 hour ago

English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah says that he is not at Arsenal to replace injured teammate Gabriel Jesus.

Nketiah despite renewing his Arsenal contract in the summer has been on the fringes of first-team football with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus preferred over him.

With the injury sustained by Jesus at the World Cup, an opportunity has been created for Nketiah which he grabbed with both hands after scoring Arsenal's third goal in their 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday evening.

The hammers took the lead in the first half against the run of play when Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have been tripped in the box by William Saliba.

Said Benrahma stepped and converted the penalty through the middle as Ramsdale dived the wrong way.

Bukayo Saka restores parity for Arsenal before Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead for the first time in the match.

The points were sealed when Eddie Nketiah - starting in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus - spun sharply in the box before firing into the opposite bottom corner.

Speaking after the match, the striker revealed that he is his own self and is not a replacement for anyone at the club.

“I’m not here to replace him (Jesus)," Nketiah told Amazon Prime.

“I want to be my own player, but we all wish him well. There’s pressure any time you play for Arsenal. I think all the boys were at it today, firing, and it was nice for me to come in and contribute.

“We were very dominant today, we were just lacking that final pass. But we kept going and once we got one we knew we’d get more because we could feel the atmosphere behind us," he added.