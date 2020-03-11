15 minutes ago

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Epixode has refuted claims by Shatta Wale that he is sleeping at a studio.

Shatta Wale didn’t take it kindly when Epixode said in a recent interview that the ban placed on Stonebwoy and him by the VGMA Board is a blessing in disguise for other artistes to be seen and heard.

Following his comment, the ‘Gringo’ composer questioned why Epixode will be happy about a VGMA nomination when he sleeps at a studio and does not even own a car.

In a rebuttal, the ‘Wahala Dey’ singer told Zion Felix in an interview on Radio Univers’ Brunch2Lunch Entertainment Show on Tuesday that he is not homeless.

According to him, there is nothing wrong to build a studio in his father’s house, adding that he is not from a poor family.

Epixode said he is not an artiste who brags about his achievements but he is building his house at Kasoa.

Touching on Shatta Wale’s assertion that he is not having a car, Epixode revealed he has two (2) cars.

He observed those who are opposing his statement do not understand it.

Epixode stressed Shatta Wale as a father should have called for clarification if he did not get the import of his statement.

He indicated that his comment was not to disrespect any other artiste.

Source: zionfelix