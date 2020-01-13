47 minutes ago

Ghanaian artiste, MzVee has said she is not expecting to be signed by any record label.

In an interview with Eddie Ray on Kasapa Entertainment, the former Lynx Entertainment signee professed that she is fulfilled without a record label.

For her, she will rather collaborate with the label than to be signed on to the label.

“I’m not on a record label, I have a team I work with. It is team MzVee. I’m not hoping for any record label to sign me. I’m good where I am. If a record label comes today and says I want to sign you, I don’t want to sign but I can collaborate with them.” She disclosed on Kasapa Entertainment

The host asked if it was because of her past experience with Lynx Entertainment, MzVee said, “I’m happy in the state I’m in right now and I like how things are right now. Everything is going at my own pace.”

MzVee has released a dancehall single titled “Sheriff” – which pronounces her as the queen of dancehall in Ghana.

According to the songstress, she is hoping to release two albums this year, one Afrobeat and the other Reggae/Dancehall album.

“I have two albums I’m dropping this year and that is a lot of work. So I’m working with a Jamaica side on a Reggae/Dancehall album and also working with different writers on my Afrobeat album. The Afrobeat album is crazy and will be released at the end of this year and for my Reggae/Dancehall album, I know it is going to surprise people because I have some serious hits on that album. Most of the songs were written by proper Jamaicas. If you hear some of the songs, you won’t even think I’m a Ghanaian.” She added