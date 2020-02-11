1 hour ago

Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter and producer, Nacee, has said he is not impressed with Nana Akufo-Addo’s performance for the creative arts sector in the country.

He made this remark when speaking in an exclusive interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’.

The award-winning musician engaged the interviewer to mention anything that the ruling NPP party has done after they came to power.

Nacee stated that the government should up their game and do something better for the industry.

He said the slow-pace of legal justice in the country involving creative arts people and others who have infringed on their copyrights is a huge worry.

Consequently, Nacee was hopeful the passage of the creative art bill into law will help ease the hassle from musicians and industry players when seeking redress from the court.

So far, the gospel musician stressed nothing has happened.

Watch the full interview below.

Zionfelix

Comments: