3 hours ago

Former CEO of Techiman Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin aka Thunder has distanced himself from the vacant Asante Kotoko CEO job.

The porcupine warriors have been in search of a new Chief Executive Officer since George Amoako was ousted with the formation of the new board by the life patron of the cub Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

According to Takyi Arhin he is now ready for the Kotoko job for now but is willing and ready to serve the club in any capacity.

The new board of the club have been tasked by the owner and life patron of the club to focus on infrastructural development and building a resolute youth set up.

"I am not ready for the Kotoko CEO job for now but if they call me to help I will be available" he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

Takyi Arhin has worked for a lot of clubs in varied position having worked with Aduana Stars, Techiman Eleven Wonders, Berekum Chelsea, Bofoakwa Tano, Berekum Arsenal among others