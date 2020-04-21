26 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, who is aspiring to be a member of parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress for Ayawase West Wuogon, has said that he is not into politics to fail but rather to serve humanity and ensure that everybody has a prosperous life.

The actor, who will be contesting the 2020 polls, was speaking in an interview on Accra100.5FM’s Entertainment Capital programme.

This was in relation to Reggae star Samini's caution that the actor should not disappoint his constituents if elected into parliament.

Reacting to that admonition, the MP aspirant said: “That’s what I keep telling people; when they say: ‘Politicians are the same, when John goes there, that’s what he will do, too’, I always tell them that: ‘Look, if I fail the people, I’ve failed God, that’s the truth of the matter’.

“So, I can’t be a Member of Parliament and fail then that means that my whole political life span is a good four years. We all know that every politician or anybody who wants to be a member of parliament wants to do 8 years so that he knows that, yes, he also came to serve people. And, so, I’m looking at the future of being in politics and, so, I’m not here to fail; I’m here to serve humanity and let everybody have a prosperous life” Dumelo said.

The actor added: “I’m appreciative of what he [Samini] has said and I think for me, it’s a complement. I just hope and pray that, the thing, I can’t do it all alone; for everything to be possible, we all have to unite. When I become a Member of Parliament, I need everybody on board who can help me so everything will be successful in Ayawaso West Constituency. So, I’m not here to fail, I’m here to serve the people; I’m here to represent the youth especially, in Ayawaso West Constituency.”