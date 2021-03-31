44 minutes ago

Ebusua Dwarfs striker Jindo Morishita says he is no stranger to African football and is very aware of the football culture on the continent.

Juju or black magic is a prominent but grey area in African football culture as most football clubs resort to juju before during and even in some instances after matches.

According to Jindo Morishita in an interview with Starr Sports, he is not new to juju or black magic in African football as he began his career in Zambia.

“This is not my first time in Africa and I know how football is and I have experienced what you guys call juju or black magic is”.

“I’m not trying to be disrespectful but it’s just the culture here is a bit different between Japan or Europe or any other country outside and I respect that you know” Morishita told Starr Sports

“I’m not trying to say I respect juju but the football culture itself is interesting and I am pretty much excited to interact with players “he added

The 25 year old striker becomes the first Japanese and Asian footballer to play in the domestic league and will play for the crabs till the end of season.

The only Japanese to work in Ghana football was coach Kenichi Yatshuhashi who worked with Hearts of Oak later Aduana Stars and Inter Allies.

He started his career as a professional football player in Africa with Zambia Super League side FC Muza in February 2019, and played in Indonesia as well.

The move was sponsored by Ghanaian power generating outfit Cenpower Generation Company managers of the Kpone Independent Power Plant.

Ebusua Dwarfs have struggled at times in the Ghana Premier League and are currently lying 9th with 23 points after 17 matches.