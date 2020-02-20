1 hour ago

Actress Vicky Zugah has said her series of love and sex talks on social media isn’t to promote promiscuity.

The mother of two who was reacting to claims that she is teaching her followers how to be promiscuous noted that she is rather educating her followers on sex and productive lifestyle.

In a conversation with MzGee on 3FM’s Showbuzz, the actress turned sex education vlogger indicated that she preaches safe sexual practices after every video she posts.

” I’m not teaching anyone to be promiscuous because I always rate my videos 18. And I specifically advise people to practice safe sex after every video I post. I’m using these videos to educate and not teaching anyone to be promiscuous.” She stated

Vicky added that: ” I always say its never too early or too late for anyone to be educated on sex. So I’ve taken it upon myself because people are shying away from it. Ghanaians are hypocrites. They love what I’m doing but they don’t want to admit the like what I’m doing publicly but I know they do so behind closed doors.”

Vicky Zugah has movies like Girls Connection, Agatha, Who Knows Tomorrow and Pretty Queen to her credit.

Source: mzgeegh.com