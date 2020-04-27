2 hours ago

Former Ghana Black Stars coach, Goran 'Plavi' Stevanovic says he misses Ghana and will not think twice to say yes to a second coming as coach of Ghana as he has an unfinished business.

Asked whether he will consider a club team he says he is not so keen on coming back to Ghana as a club team coach as he is only eyeing the Black Stars coaching job.

"I'm not ready to coach any club in Ghana, it will be very difficult for me to coach at the club level but with all due respect I feel the national team is what I always dream of." he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

The Serbian trainer was appointed coach of the Black Stars on the 1st February 2011 after signing a two year contract with Ghana.

After barely 14 months into his two year contract he was fired as he failed to guide the Black Stars to win the Afcon 2012 after being eliminated by Zambia at the semi- final stage.

He is currently the manager of China League Two club Qingdao Jonoon.