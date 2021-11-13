1 hour ago

Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies FC, Yusif Basigi says he is not ready to coach the senior women's national team, the Black Queens.

Following his side's impressive showing in the CAF Women's Champions League tournament that is currently underway in Egypt, many Ghanaians have questioned why the former Black Queens coach is not in charge of the team.

There has been deafening noises from a cross section of Ghanaians for the Black Princesses coach to be handed the Black Queens after their abysmal showing.

"I am not ready to coach the Black Queens. It’s not something that’s on top of my priority list. I’ve had many foreign contracts" the Hasaacas Ladies coach revealed.

Basigi has had the opportunity to handle the Black Queens as an assistant coach from 2011 - 2013 and later moved to head Coach from 2013 to 2017 and now is the head coach of Black Princesses.

He has been the trainer of Sekondi-based Hassaacas Ladies from 2013 to date and also the P.E Coordinator for the Shama District in the Western Region.

His side have won all trophies on the local scene in the last few years and continued with a win at the WAFU West African stage which earned them entry into the maiden CAF Women's Champions League.