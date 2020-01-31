1 hour ago

Former Ghanaian boxing giant Kofi Jantuah who retired more than a decade ago from the boxing scene has bemoaned the slow pace of boxing development in the country.

In his prime in the 90's, Kofi Jantuah fought against the likes of Kassim Ouma for the IBF light middleweight world title, Dmitry Pirog, Daniel Santos, Donny McCrary, Jaime Manuel Gomez, and Marco Antonio Rubio with wins against Santos, McCrary, and Rubio.

After his retirement the boxer from Kumasi who proved that the Ashanti Region can boast of pugilist is now domiciled in the USA,Las Vegas, Nevada where he is a boxing trainer with the Floyd Money Mayweather Team (TMT).

He disclosed this in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma Fm, when talking about the state of boxing in our country and the apparent neglect accorded boxing in the coutry.

"I have retired from boxing but I'm now a boxing trainer and part of the Mayweather team which is TMT, it's a big team with a lot of boxers under us who we train."

"I fought for almost 16-17 years and I won the WBC International, Commonwealth and IBF Continental fights."

According to Nana Yaw Jantuah who is currently domiciled in the USA, he fought 40 bouts winning 33 and losing just three of them.