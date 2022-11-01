1 hour ago

After losing his wife, broadcaster and Citi FM's General Manager Bernard Avle has been heard on the radio for the first time in nearly three months since he went aff-air.

On Monday, October 31, 2022, the popular journalist spoke on the Citi Breakfast Show when he appeared on the program as a guest.

After Justine's death, Bernard took some time off from broadcasting, which he used to grieve and bury his beloved wife.

When asked how his life had been, Bernard replied that he had faced difficulties. Though there had been difficult times, he indicated that he was coping with the system and moving toward recovery.

"Charley, I am fine, I'm fine. I have been through a lot; as you know, in August, I lost my wife, and it's been a very tough time, and I am on the road to recovery," he opened up.

He described his mission on-air as a step in the healing process because, in his words, it's something he enjoys doing.

"I think part of the prescription is you need to do things that make you happy," he told co-panellists.

After hearing Bernard's voice on the radio, some of his followers and listeners have shared their happiness on social media.