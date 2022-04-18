3 hours ago

Veteran Hearts of Oak and Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom says that he has not given up hopes of playing for the Black Stars.

The veteran defender joined Accra Hearts of Oak recently as a free agent after globe trotting around the world playing for several clubs.

He made his debut last weekend in their 1-0 loss to his former side Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium coming on as a second half substitute.

According the Hearts of Oak defender who scored his first goal on Sunday, he can't turn his back on Ghana.

"Of course, I am open to the Black Stars. I keep on saying I will never turn my back on my country. The country that has given me a huge platform in my life, I will never turn my back when they call me,” he told Untold Stories TV Gh.

The 32 year old defender started training with Hearts of Oak last month and is thought to have impressed the coaches of the club.

Inkoom played for the likes of D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk , FC Basel, Bastia, Platanias, Boavista, Antalyaspor, FC Vereya among several others.

The well travelled Inkoom has played in teams based in 9 different countries, namely Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Greece, United States of America, Portugal, Turkey, Bulgaria and latest in Georgia.

He has been capped 44 times by Ghana and was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also the 2010 AFCON in Angola.