Bechem United defender Emmanuel Asante says he is confident of his side's chances heading into their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The game is an outstanding match day 16 clash that was supposed to come off on the 25th February but was rescheduled due to torrential rains.

It will be played on Wednesday afternoon at new Kotoko home ground at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Emmanuel Asante a former Kotoko player says they are very confident after the last gasp victory over Liberty Professionals in their match day 18 clash.

“I am very optimistic about our chances against Asante Kotoko in our game tomorrow in Obuasi because we are well prepared and motivated to meet them”, he said.

“With our win over Liberty Professionals on Sunday, we’re sure that we can beat Kotoko in tomorrow’s game at the Len Clay Stadium”, he told the club’s official site.

A win for Kumasi Asante Kotoko will move them to third on the Ghana Premier League log while a win for Bechem United can take them up to fourth on the table.