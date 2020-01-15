1 hour ago

Former Black Stars trainer James Kwasi Appiah has revealed that the Ghana Football owes him six months salary amounting to a staggering $210,000.

Kwasi Appiah's contract with the GFA expired on the last day of 2019 but the football governing body decided against handing the former Ghana captain an extension.

Instead the Ghana Football Association decided to collapse all technical teams of the various national teams which included the already out of contract Kwasi Appiah.

Coach Kwasi Appiah was on a monthly salary of $35,000 and was owed six months amounting to $210,000.

In an interview with Nhyira Fm, he disclosed that he was not surprised about the decision to oust him by the Kurt Okraku led administration as nothing was communicated to him when his contract was due.

“When you are working and the people in charge are not telling you anything, it obviously means that they want you out of the job,”

“The FA owes me six months’ salary. I am not bothered but I only hope that they will pay me.” he said.

The former Ghana captain was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli trainer Avram Grant.

Meanwhile Kwasi Appiah may be heading to Sudan to coach the national team where his stock is high after stints with Al Mereikh Omdurman.

His assistant C.K Akonnor has however been handed the Black Stars job as the new head coach.