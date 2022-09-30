1 hour ago

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams has been speaking about the different skill sets he and his junior brother Nico Williams have.

While Nico Williams was surprisingly handed a Spain Call up for their UEFA Nations League matches.

During the International break, Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana against Brazil before playing his second game against Nicaragua.

Nico Williams also made his debut in Spain's 2-1 loss against Switzerland before providing the assist for Alvaro Morata's winner against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League game.

Inaki claims that he is powerful and has more pace than Nico despite being eight years older but adds that his younger brother is technically superior to him.

“Physically I'm a tad superior to my brother. As my little brother, he's always second-guessing me about who's faster, and he knows that even though I'm eight years older than him, I still give him cramp. Nico is better than me in one on one. There I think he is pretty much unstoppable.”

The 19-year-old winger was handed a call-up by Spain head coach Luis Enrique in their final two matches of the UEFA Nations League.

Nico Williams is the younger brother of new Black Stars striker Inaki Williams and was on the horizon of the Ghana FA after his brother switched nationality.

In July this year, Inaki Williams decided to switch nationality to play for Ghana after turning down Ghana several times and making a single appearance for Spain.