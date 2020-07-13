1 hour ago

The driver at the steering wheel of the Kotoko bus on that fateful day when team were involved in an accident on the Accra- Kumasi highway, Nana Berchie has pleaded with the club to come to his aid as he is struggling financially.

Kotoko were involved in a gruesome accident on the 12th July 2017 at Nkawkaw when the club's bus slammed into a stationary vehicle on the Accra Kumasi highway.

The accident claimed the life of the club's deputy equipment officer then, Mr Asare while players and members of the coaching staff on board sustained varied degrees of injuries.

Three years on players and staff who were involved in the accident are yet to be paid any compensation or insurance package.

Nana Berchie is pleading with the club's new board to come to his aid as his current plight means he is unable to work and the accident has drained all of his wife's resources as she has been taking care of him with her little resources.

According to Nana Berchie, he has become a burden and a nuisance to his family due to his ill health.

“Due to what happened I am struggling financially. My wife has gone bankrupt now because she has spent all the resources looking after me. She has gone broke and now it is a big burden on me.” Nana Berchie said in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Otec FM.

“I am pleading with Kotoko to help me. I am ageing also. I’m not getting any younger so I am pleading with them to help me turn my life around," he added.

Nana Berchie is not the only one asking for compensation three years on as former goalkeeper Isaac Amoako and former coach Steven Polack has also been vocal about their compensation.