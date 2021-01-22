47 minutes ago

The Oti Regional Minister-Designate who is a person living with a disability, Joshua Makubu has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nomination him as minister-designate for the region.

He said he was pleasantly surprised about his appointment.

On Thursday President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted to parliament a list of ministerial nominees for approval.

Mr. Makuba said he had always wanted to serve the nation but did not know it was going to come through this appointment.

“it was a shock to me when I heard the announcement. I did not know I was going to be made a Minister. I know I can serve my country and government but I did not know I would be given a Regional Minister and I am equally prepared and up to the task,” he told Onua TV’s Maakye hosted by Afia Tagor and Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom on Friday, January 22.

Explaining what caused his disability status, he said: “I was not born with the disability but I had a challenge on the leg so I was taken to the hospital for a surgery but it was not successful”.

He explained that “I was amputated at age 9 when I was in primary three and in school, I was the only person sitting on a chair. No one wanted to come closer to me. It took me more than three years before people started coming to me”.

Mr. Makubu narrated that “they [students] used filthy words on me but my parents were sure I was going to become somebody”.