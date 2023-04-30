5 hours ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his delight at scoring once again but is not so happy with the three goals his side conceded against West Ham United.

Jordan Ayew continued his fine form since Roy Hodgson took over Crystal Palace from Patrick Viera, scoring his 3rd goal.

He has scored three goal in five matches since former England manager took over the club increasing his goal tally for the season to four.

“I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded,” He told BBC Sport.

“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games.”

“We enjoy playing together [as teammates]. We want to score goals, get assists and be decisive – that is important and something we are trying to do more. Sometimes it works and sometimes not, but that is something we are trying to improve.

Ayew becomes the first Ghanaian player in Premier League history to be directly involved in 50 Goals but has scored 4 goals this campaign with 1 assist in as many games.