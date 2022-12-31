1 hour ago

Black Stars and RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed says he is excited to have been a part of Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The RC Lens midfielder made his Ghana debut at the 2022 FIFA World Cup featuring in all three matches played at the group stage alongside Thomas Partey.

Speaking in an interview in France, the Ghanaian outlined that playing at the Mundial was amazing as he watched the likes of Essien, and Muntari play on TV growing up.

He says that there are many players Ghana could have could and so is elated if he was among the finals list playing for his country at the FIFA World Cup.

"Arriving in selection, from the first training, I wanted to show the coach "that's Salis". My work pays, thank god. It also made me happy to show Ghanaians what I have become because we watch the Premier League more than Ligue 1 in Ghana. It's very strong to represent the country, because there are a lot of Ghanaian players in Europe. Everyone knows Ghana. If I'm among the 26, I'm proud of myself, it's that I don't cheat, that I work. This experience is a plus for the club and for me, even if we did not qualify for the knockout stages. I took a few things from my team-mates and opponents, I took a good look at players like Federico Valverde (Uruguayan midfielder from Real),how he was moving, I "stole" things from him to take another step and be a great player one day . "

The Ghanaian midfielder joined RC Lens from Clermont Foot in the summer after his excellent performance and has continued from where he left off at his former side.

