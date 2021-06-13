5 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor says that he is very certain of the squad he has at his disposal as he prepares for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars played out a goalles draw game with the Elephants of Ivory Coast On Saturday evening in a match which the Black Stars failed to create any decent chances aside withstanding a barrage of pressure from the Ivorians.

It is the second consecutive game Ghana has failed to hit the back of the net after losing 1-0 to Morocco last Tuesday although the coach admits he is concerned with his attackers but is very certain of his squad.

Ghana used the two friendly matches to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which starts in September.

“All fairness I think it is a very good exercise for us” he said.

Asked about the squad depth for the qualifiers, he said, “I’m quite certain with the squad we have, of course Wakaso and then few guys are not in and so when they come in am very sure”

Ghana is yet to win a match against the Ivorians in six matches.