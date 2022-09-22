6 hours ago

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo says he would continue to work hard and ‘wait for my opportunity again’ in the Black Stars. The Bristol City attacker who made his Ghana debut in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June, is one of the attacking options for Coach Otto Addo.

He is currently in fine form after returning from a brief spell on the sidelines due to injury. The Englad born attacker has managed 4 goals in 5 appearances for Brostol City in all competitions in the ongoing 2022/23 Championship since his comeback.

‘’I am happy obviously being with the team again. I went back, unfortunately because of injury but its good to be back. I am ready to show to Ghanaians what I can do so I am ready and raring to go’’ he told ghanafa.org

‘’I am carying that firing edge so when I get a chance I know I will score and make the country proud so I am just waiting for my opportunity again.

‘’We have got some news boys in with us, all of us can gell together, get used to how we play, come together as a group and perform on a big stage so everyone is in good spirit, everyone is with good vibes so we are all raring to go so we cant wait.

‘’It’s a healthy competition, everyone is fighting for the spot so if you get that number one spot you want to keep it so that is what I am fighting for.

‘’I just want to show the World stage what I can do, show them I can score, I can link play, I can run in behind if I need to so like I said I am raring to go and I am ready when I am called upon’’ he added.

The Black Stars will play five-time World Champions Brazil and Nicaragua in two International friendly matches as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 in Le Harve before travelling to Spain to face Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27 in Lorca.