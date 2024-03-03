7 hours ago

Ghanaian musician and politician, Rex Omar, has expressed his willingness to accede a political position if he is given the opportunity.

He made this statement in an interview on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z on Saturday, March 3, 2024.

Rex Omar, a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), explained that he would gladly accept the appointment if the task falls within his ambit.

"I will [accept a political appointment] because now I think I am of age and I think if I am given any appointment that is within my capacity, I will be able to contribute positively to the development of this country," he told the host Kwame Dadzie.

Asked if he would want to hold a position at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, he answered that "when we get to that road, we will cross it because at the end of the day all these positions are political appointments and so long as you are smart and intelligent and you know what is going on in this country, wherever they put you, you can deliver if you really want to."

Expressing his opinion on the state of Ghana's democracy, the 'Abiba' hitmaker said governance of the country will be better if the term for the presidency is reviewed.

He said the current 4-year term is not enough for any government to make a meaningful impact on the economy.

“Because America does elections every four years, we also jump on the bandwagon but the question is, America’s democracy is over 200 years. We just started, okay. So look at our situation,” he said.

He suggested that a six-year term would give room for the government in power to perform creditably.

“I think it [the four years] is too much. I would have wished if we can go six years in one term. Because if you are given six years you use one year or one and half years to set up your government. If four years, five years you are not able to do anything it means you can’t do anything. There is no need for you to go for a second term.

The whole situation is, look at our scenario. After election, the first year is now that the government is being formed, the appointments and all these things. By the time the government settles to actually start to roll out its programme, you are getting to two years," he added.

Rex Omar rose to prominence in 1989 with the Aware Pa album which also included the track, Wodofo Ne Hwan? Following this, in 1992 he formed Nakorex together with fellow highlife artistes Nat Brew (now Amandzeba) and Akosua Agyapong, the group's name being an acronym made up of the first letters of each member's name.

He later pursued a solo career, released great albums, performed in and outside Ghana, won a number of awards and earned nomination in Kora Awards in 2004.

Rex Omar has been hugely involved in activism for the music industry, and has been instrumental in intellectual property administration.