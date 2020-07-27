1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr Koku Anyidoho has indicated his readiness to serve the nation in any capacity should President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appoint him.

According to him, so long as the appointment is not a ministerial one, he will accept any space to champion the course of advocacy and talent modelling as the Atta Mills Institute has started doing in the country.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in showing appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for building a befitting resting place for the late President Atta Mills said any appointment which will build the nation is welcomed by him.

“In the interest of Ghana, I will accept an appointment devoid of politics from the President. That is what I am already doing at the Atta Mills Institute, Civic Education and public policy advocacy”.

“I am not looking for a ministerial appointment; that is not what I am interested in, but I am just interested in the space to function. There must be some space to function. God has blessed me as a young man," the former Spokesperson of the late President Atta Mills said.

He reiterated the need for the country to model people around certain values and character in the country through institutes like the Atta Mills Institute, Kuffour Foundation and possibly one from President Rawlings, as the country will not go anywhere should things be taken for granted.

“We should be able to model people around certain values and character in the country through institutes like the Atta Mills Institute, Kufuor Foundation and I am hoping that President Rawlings will have his very soon.”

“We should not leave everything by chance, otherwise, we will not go anywhere. Let’s identify talents and mould them because that is the only way we can build this country. We must deliberately nurture talents in a conscious way and that is what Atta Mills Institute sought to do,” he stated.

Outlining some of the things the Atta Mills Institute has done so far, Koku Anyidoho said that the institute as part of its activities had a forum at Allianz Francois with Prof Kwesi Aning, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning and Madam Josephine Nkrumah about building resilience and creating a culture of politics and character in values.