Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he is ready to give his all in order to help his new side Nottingham Forest stay in the English Premier League.

The 33-year-old sealed a short-term transfer to the City ground club on Thursday, 2nd February 2023 on a free transfer.

Nottingham Forest who are battling relegation currently lie 13th on the English Premier League table four points adrift the relegation zone.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”he told the club's official website

The forward who has reached an agreement with the Premier League side has signed a six months contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the season.

He rejected a potential move to Premier League strugglers Everton in favour of working with his former Swansea City coach Steve Cooper.

The former Olympique Marseille ace joined the gulf club Al Sadd in 2021 after he departed English Championship side Swansea City but left on a free transfer before his contract could expire in June 2023.

The 33-year-old attacker played under Steve Cooper during his days at Swansea City.

Under Steve Cooper in the Championship some two seasons ago he played 92 matches and scored 33 goals whiles he provided 11 assists and made 77 key passes.