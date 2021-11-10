1 hour ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has opened his door on a possible return to the Ghana Premier League after years plying his trade abroad.

The former Ghana youth star is currently without a club after last playing for Russian Premier League side FC Tambov.

Rabiu Mohammed now 31 years has played for a raft of teams since leaving Liberty Professionals in search of greener pastures almost the last decade.

He has since then played for club such as Udinese Calcio, Evian, Kuban Krasnoder Anzhi Makhachkala, Paris FC among others.

Speaking in an interview with Accra based Hot FM, the player says he is not willing to hang his boot just yet and is ready to play for the club that meets his demands.

"I am very ready to play for any local club which can meet my demands."

“The Ghana Premier League is a competitive league and I don’t mind playing for any club which is ready for me.”

He was part of the triumphant 2009 Black Satellite squad that won the African Youth Championship in Rwanda and the World Youth Championship same year in Egypt.