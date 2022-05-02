The stick that has been used in whipping Ghanaians players born in the diaspora  by  many is that they are only interested in the World Cup and dump Ghana after that.

Many are of the opinion due to past experiences that they resent traveling to  play African Cup of Nations qualifiers  because they may go  to  the remotest part of the continent.

But Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo says that he is not coming to play for the Black Stars because of the World  Cup but wants to play in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

"I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the AFCON qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent " he told Happy FM.

Semenyo was primed to play for Ghana in the double header 2022  FIFA  World  Cup qualifier play offs against Nigeria but  picked  up an injury which ruled him out of the game.

The forward was on the scoresheet  this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season