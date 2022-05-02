30 minutes ago

The stick that has been used in whipping Ghanaians players born in the diaspora by many is that they are only interested in the World Cup and dump Ghana after that.

Many are of the opinion due to past experiences that they resent traveling to play African Cup of Nations qualifiers because they may go to the remotest part of the continent.

But Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo says that he is not coming to play for the Black Stars because of the World Cup but wants to play in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

"I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the AFCON qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent " he told Happy FM.

Semenyo was primed to play for Ghana in the double header 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play offs against Nigeria but picked up an injury which ruled him out of the game.

The forward was on the scoresheet this weekend in his team's 5-0 win against Hull City whiles providing two assists.

He has been in good form for his side as he has scored 8 goals and provided 12 assists in 30 appearances for Bristol City this season