The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC has stated that he is ready to represent the people of Dome – Kwabenya in Parliament amid a raging impasse about the current MP Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to him, he is more than qualified to be the replacement of the MP who has not been seen in Parliament the whole of this year.

Speaking on Angel FM on February 24, Abronye DC called for the resignation of Sarah Adwoa Safo if she is not interested in offering representation to Dome-Kwabenya constituents.

“I am a Regional Chairman but I stay in Dome-Kwabenya, so I am more than qualified to contest and lead the party in that constituency…if she thinks she can no longer lead the constituency, she should gladly resign,” news portal angelonline reported him as saying.

“I, for instance, live in Dome-Kwabenya so I can be a prospective candidate…it’s my constituency, if they want a candidate, I am more than qualified and why wouldn’t I want to put myself up if they need a candidate. I have stayed there for sometime now and I am more than qualified to lead the constituency…,” Abronye DC added.

Background

Sarah Adwoa Safo has in recent times become very topical as a result of her absence from Parliament.

Two NPP MPs, Kennedy Agyapong and Michael Okyere Baafi claim that she is holding the party to ransom with her absence.

According to them, she is blackmailing the party to be made Deputy Majority Leader.

In a recent interview, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu admitted that Adwoa Safo’s absence was impeding government in the House.

The Minority Caucus have also been teasing the Majority side of not having the numerical strength to push through with controversial E-Levy.