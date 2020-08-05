2 hours ago

Returning Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim says he is happy his loan spell at Berekum Chelsea was hugely successful but will miss the club.

The young goalkeeper was down the pecking order at the porcupine warriors as Felix Annan and Kwame Baah were preferred ahead of him.

Danlad Ibrahim embarked on a loan spell to Berekum Chelsea which was hugely successful and at some point became the club's no 1 in the Premier League.

"It saddens me to leave Berekum Chelsea but its was just loan deal" he told Ashh Fm.

"It was successful and a memorable moment at Berekum Chelsea.

People knew me though as a Kotoko goalie but Berekum Chelsea gave me more spotlight"

According to the goalkeeper he is at Asante Kotoko to win trophies and also not to compete with anyone as he will bid his time and wait for his chance at Kotoko.

"I'm coming back to Kotoko to help win trophies and not to compete with any goalkeeper"

"Due to injuries and National team call-ups I wasn't getting the chance at Kotoko so i went to Berekum Chelsea to build my career now and coming back to my dear club I will do my best to get playing time."

"I'm not rushing to be the number one for Asante Kotoko because I have more years in my career but anytime Kotoko give me opportunity I will try best to help Kotoko.

"I'm waiting for my management team to decide on my Career the next season." he added