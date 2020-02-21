3 hours ago

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has said it saddens his heart to hear people associating him with illegal mining in the country, when in the actual sense, he has never taken a bribe in his life.

He has vehemently denied allegations that he is involved in corrupt deals in the country’s fight against galamsey.

According to the cardiothoracic surgeon, since returning to Ghana at the age of 39 years, he has sacrificed his entire life to working in the interest of the nation to the extent that he has done nothing for his himself.

Speaking to journalists Thursday on the sidelines of the State of the Nation Address delivered to parliament by President Nana Akufo-Addo, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said it saddens him that his reputation is being associated with wrongdoing when he has not even taken a bribe in his life.

“Look at me; I’ve not taken bribe before. I’ve not extorted money from anyone before. I’ve not done anything wrong before and it saddens my heart that people can associate me with illegality. This is wrong,” the worried minister told TV3's Komla Klutse.

He recounted how he returned from Germany to Ghana to set up the National Cardiothoracic Centre and construct its building without monetary contribution from the government.

Also, he said he reformed the Ghana Red Cross Society and founded the Ghana Heart Foundation, stating “everything that I’ve done in this world is for Ghanaians. I’ve not done anything for myself”.

The Minister who has come under criticism for his handling of the seized excavators which went missing said he is not involved in any crime as is being alleged by his critics, saying “It is not true”.

“Every excavator that has been stolen will be found,” he assured.

Details of the whole excavator saga and other matters regarding the alleged corruption in the 'galamsey' fight, he said, will come out soon once investigations are concluded by the Police, hence declined to say more.

He thus asked journalists not to “harass” him with the issue.

Asked whether he would resign on the back of the allegations, he responded: “for what purpose?”

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng contended that the 'galamsey' fight by the government has been 70 per cent successful despite the allegations of corruption.

He also denied assertions that he was sleeping on the job for which reason excavators went missing overnight, stating “the excavators did not disappear overnight… the facts will be made public soon after investigations by the Police”.

Meanwhile, he has denied allegations that his son involved in illegal mining, saying “He is not involved in anything and the world will get to know very soon”.