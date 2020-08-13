2 hours ago

Coach of the senior men's national team, C.K Akonnor has sympathized with disgraced former Ghana Football Association President(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The former FIFA Council member was hounded out of office with allegations of corruption and is currently standing trial in an Accra High court for three counts.

Nyantakyi had been the President of the GFA the past 13 years until somewhere in 2018, Anas Aremeyaw Anas through an investigative piece dubbed 'Number 12' caught the then GFA boss on camera receiving money.

After the documentary he was sacked from his role as FIFA Council member, vice President of CAF and the President of GFA.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM's Star Chat, the Black Stars gaffer says he had an experience with all the past GFA bosses that is the likes of Ben Koufie, Nana Sam Brew Butler,Kwesi Nyantakyi but said Kurt is relatively new on the seat and can say much but did not stop short to says that he is disheartened by the way and manner Kwesi Nyantakyi was brought down.

Speaking to Starr FM, Akonnor said, “I mean I experienced Nyantakyi, Kurt Okraku is now coming up so we can't speak much about him but we hope things will go well for him”

“I also experience Ben Coffie, Nana Battler and others But Nyantakyi, it was unfair because for a man to have work like this, he might have had his own mistakes and all that but the way we brought him down, I think it was a bit worrying” he said.

Kwasi Nyantakyi and former GFA Exco member Abdulai Alhassan are standing trial on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, fraud and corruption by public officers.